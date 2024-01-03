Leeds could decide not to offer legend a new contract offer

Seven Leeds United players have contracts expiring at the end of the current campaign, including Liam Cooper. It is still not clear if Cooper will be given a new contract offer.

A move to Stoke City could materialise for the 32-year old.

He joined the club under Massimo Cellino back in 2014. Cooper has clocked up a huge 277 games for the Whites.

The defender is not the first choice at the club anymore but he still considered a crucial part of the Leeds side. He is behind Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the pecking order but the latter is currently injured.

Expected targets for Leeds in the transfer window include a left-back and maybe a no. 10.

However, if a player leaves the club, replacement is expected to be signed. Cooper may be among them. He turned down a lucrative summer transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Phil Hay recently admitted that he would be surprised if Cooper, Luke Ayling or Stuart Dallas will get new deals. Now, Cooper has interest from the club.

According to claims made by independent journalist Ross Heppenstall on Twitter, Cooper might play for Stoke. Additionally, he says that Cooper wants his future sorted out because his contract expires in June.

Undoubtedly, Cooper will leave with Leeds’ approval and will be free to go whenever he feels it’s appropriate, considering his ten-year loyalty to the club. However, a departure this month would be unexpected.

He would love to leave the club after helping them getting promoted to the Premier League again.