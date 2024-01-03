Liverpool are eyeing £35m transfer of their long term midfield target

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool is interested in signing Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach in this transfer window.

According to TuttoJuve, one more Premier League club is interested in signing the Liverpool transfer target.

Monchengladbach could sell Kone for €40 million (£34.68 million) according to the Italian source.

The former Premier League and Champions League winners wanted to sign Kone in the summer transfer window before they went on to sign Dutch international Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

TuttoJuve has now reported that Liverpool’s Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing Kone.

Juventus like the French midfielder as well, but the Italian club are unwilling to pay €40 million (£34.68 million) for him.

Klopp and Liverpool are still looking to sign a midfielder after failing to sign players like Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the summer.

Having lost players like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Klopp feels he’s still short in the midfield area and wants to sign Kone to fill that gap left by the outgoing players.

Liverpool are also in the market to sign a defender, preferably a left-back. Both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are out with an injury and their return date is unknown.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players with the January transfer window opening up three days ago.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, Fulham star Antonee Robinson, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and above all, PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

Jurgen Klopp is certain to make new signings this month as he aims to consolidate his team’s position at the top of the Premier League.