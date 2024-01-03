Liverpool ready to strengthen key area with loan signing this January

Liverpool are reportedly looking into strengthening up front this January with the signing of a forward on a short-term loan deal.

The Reds are about to lose Mohamed Salah while he goes to the AFCON with the Egyptian national team, and it could be a huge loss for Jurgen Klopp’s side after the 31-year-old’s electrifying form in the Premier League so far this season.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool may seek the short-term loan signing of some cover in attack, though the report does not yet name any specific names.

Salah will clearly not be an easy name to replace, but Klopp also has quality such as Luiz Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota up front, so an extra body just to ensure his squad has enough depth makes sense as being the priority.

It will be interesting to see who, if anyone, Liverpool end up going for, but there’ll surely be some decent forward players out there who are available this month.

This will be an important decision to get right, however, as LFC are currently top of the Premier League table but might find it harder to break teams open without their talisman Salah in the team.