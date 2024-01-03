Man City and Arsenal lead race for £87m-rated Barcelona ace compared to Iniesta by Xavi

Barcelona’s financial troubles are seemingly continuing to hit the club hard, with both Man City and Arsenal primed to take advantage if they’re given half the chance.

The football played by all three teams is relatively similar in the sense that the way in which they like to build from the back creates triangles all over the pitch and the fluidity is a variation on the total football theme so beloved by students of the beautiful game.

Both Premier League outfits appear to be flourishing on and off the pitch, with Barcelona having some way to go yet before they can consider themselves back up alongside Europe’s elite.

According to Fichajes, they’re even considering parting company with star man, Pedri, rated at £87m by Planet Football.

The outlet even quote current manager, Xavi, as comparing Pedri with another all-time Barca great, Andres Iniesta. High praise indeed.

Bayern Munich are also apparently keeping tabs on the situation which appears to have more to do with Pedri’s injury concerns than it does with Barcelona’s financial worries.

How the Catalans would go about landing anyone as good as Pedri if they were to allow him to be sold is anyone’s guess, with supporter backlash likely to be extensive.