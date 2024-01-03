Man United star who left in 2023 believes Cristiano Ronaldo deserved to “feel important” at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo left Man United at the start of 2023 amid a lot of controversy and one player who followed the superstar out the door not long after believes the Portugal star deserved to feel important at Old Trafford. 

It was evident at the start of last season that Ronaldo was no longer good enough to play at Premier League level, which resulted in new manager Erik ten Hag dropping the veteran star.

As expected, the superstar didn’t take it lightly and his absence from the starting 11 caused problems amongst the squad. Ronaldo would eventually go on to do a controversial interview with Piers Morgan before leaving for Al Nassr in January 2023.

Speaking about the legendary forward, former Man United star Eric Bailly believes that Ronaldo deserved to feel important at the Premier League giants.

Speaking to The Athletic, Bailly said via GOAL: “A player like Cristiano deserves to feel important.”

Ronaldo is a legend of football and deserves the praise and accolades that have been sent his way throughout his career but nobody should be given special treatment at any club.

The superstar acted very childishly towards the end of his second stint at Old Trafford and many feel Ten Hag handled the situation expertly.

