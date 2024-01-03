Exclusive: Experienced forward being “discussed internally” by Man United, says transfer expert

Manchester United are being kept informed on Eric Choupo-Moting’s situation at Bayern Munich in this January’s transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano elaborated on comments he made yesterday on Choupo-Moting looking like possibly being one to watch for Man Utd this winter, making it clear that although it’s not a negotiation at the moment, it could end up being a possibility.

The Red Devils are discussing the 34-year-old internally, and it seems there are question-marks over his future at the Allianz Arena as he’s not seen much playing time due to so much competition in Thomas Tuchel’s squad.

United are short of options up front at the moment, with Rasmus Hojlund struggling since his move from Atalanta in the summer, so some experienced cover like Choupo-Moting could be ideal to give Erik ten Hag’s side a bit of a lift in the second half of the season.

“Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting is one of many names being discussed internally. It’s nothing concrete, nothing advanced yet,” Romano said.

“Still, Bayern have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel as options up front, so obviously there’s not so much space for Choupo-Moting and Man United have been informed of his situation. At the moment it’s not a negotiation, from what I’m told, but it may become one to watch.

“There has also been some contact with Timo Werner’s agent, but no negotiation with RB Leipzig. In general, a loan signing up front looks like a possibility for United this January.”