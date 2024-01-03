Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano on why Juve pulled out of race for Man Utd ace who’s said yes to another transfer

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho looks to be edging closer to returning to his former club Borussia Dortmund on loan, with Fabrizio Romano explaining why Juventus ended up deciding not to pursue this deal.

Romano has previously reported on Juve eyeing up a loan move for Sancho, but it now seems the England international will be heading back to Germany instead, as he’s said yes to re-joining his old club Dortmund.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Juventus ultimately decided that they couldn’t afford the deal, so talks are now advancing for the 23-year-old to move to Dortmund instead.

The Bundesliga side are unlikely to be able to cover Sancho’s entire salary, but discussions over these details are ongoing, with things seeming to progress well as the player has given his personal green light for the move.

Sancho looked a hugely exciting talent during his first spell at Dortmund, and he’s surely still young enough to turn his career around after this difficult spell at Old Trafford.

“Let’s start by discussing Jadon Sancho, who is close to leaving Manchester United. This is something already decided some months ago after his relationship with the club was broken, with Erik ten Hag and the whole coaching staff,” Romano said.

“After initial interest from Juventus, talks are now ongoing between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United for Sancho. He could return to his former club on loan – they can’t make it permanent. Dortmund have to find a way to make a loan deal work, and so the clubs are discussing the details of the deal, such as loan fee and salary coverage. These are being discussed right now – talks are taking place about these two points, and Dortmund can only cover a part of his salary and not 100% from what I’m told.

“An important point is that Sancho has already given the green light to Dortmund. He’s said yes to the Bundesliga giants as he thinks returning there could be the best move for him for the next six months, for him to finally be in an environment where he can give his best. Sancho has already said yes to the move after positive conversations with different people at Dortmund – he wants to return, and so the clubs are now discussing the loan deal.

“As previously reported, Juventus were interested in Sancho as well, but in the end they were not open to paying that kind of money for a player who’s leaving the club in five months. Let’s see if they look for alternatives in that position.”