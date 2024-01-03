Man United trigger one-year extension and now plan to offer £50m man new contract on higher terms

Manchester United have decided to activate the one-year extension in Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s current contract and are planning to open talks over a new deal before the end of the season.

That is according to the Daily Mail, who reports that Man United want to keep the defender at Old Trafford as his existing contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

The right-back has been at the Manchester club since 2019 when he joined from Crystal Palace as part of a £50m deal but has not had the most straightforward time with the Premier League giants.

The defender has not always been part of Erik ten Hag’s plans, therefore, a new contract with improved terms could be viewed as a surprise.

Wan-Bissaka has started the last three games for Man United but that followed a period of games where the right-back was an unused sub.

The 26-year-old is in competition with Diogo Dalot for the right-back role in Ten Hag’s team but unlike the Portuguese star, the Englishman can only play in the one position.