Man Utd set to trigger Palace forward’s expensive release clause

There’s much work to be done at Man United if the hierarchy want the famous old club back amongst the Premier League and European football’s elite.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe should soon have his partial takeover completely ratified, and once that has been signed off, his team will have carte blanche to do whatever is necessary to put the Red Devils well and truly back on the map.

First and foremost United fans will want to see a winning team and, alongside that an upgrade to the facilities at Old Trafford, which is almost decrepit when compared with the grounds of other Premier League teams.

Though the Glazer family will still ominously remain in the background, having total control of the sporting side of the business should see to it that Sir Jim and the likes of Sir Dave Brailsford and others are able to get United to the next level.

According to The Standard, one player that they have their eye on as a potential signing is Crystal Palace ace, Michael Olise.

The outlet note that the 22-year-old won’t be making his way to Old Trafford this month but that a summer move for the player – when his release clause kicks in – is likely.