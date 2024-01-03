Newcastle United forced to sell star player to deal with FFP issues

According to reports, Newcastle United may be “forced to sell” one of their star players in order to resolve their Financial Fair Play concerns before the summer.

Manager Eddie Howe is starting to feel the heat after spending around £400 million on new players since taking over at St. James’ Park.

FFP is affecting Howe’s plans for this month’s January transfer window, even though Newcastle are desperate to sign news players to ease their injury concerns and add depth to the squad.

Howe was asked in an interview recently if he has been given assurances by the club’s owners to make new signings, he said:

“No, we haven’t had those assurances.

“I think it’s a difficult month, as we always say when January comes around. I apologise if I sound like I’m saying the same things, but it is a very difficult month to bring in quality players.

“Financial Fair Play continues to play a part in our decision-making, so let’s wait and see.”

Newcastle now faces being forced to cash in on one of their crown jewels to raise funds for summer signings, according talkSPORT.

The report states: “Not only will this make it difficult for manager Eddie Howe to replenish his injury-hit squad in this transfer window, with Newcastle United mainly scouring the loan market for reinforcements, but also means they are potentially facing a big decision come the end of the season.

“Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has a £100million release clause in his contract, defender Sven Botman and striker Alexander Isak are the club’s most sellable assets at St James’ Park and none would be short of suitors not just in the Premier League but among Europe’s elite clubs.

“It may be that Newcastle have to follow Aston Villa’s example when they cashed in on Jack Grealish to fund the squad rebuild that has turned Unai Emery’s men into surprise challengers at the top of the table.”