Photo: Man United staff welcome Sir Jim Ratcliffe back to Old Trafford

It’s been a while in coming, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe has finally made his way back to Old Trafford where he was pictured being greeted by Manchester United staff.

According to The Sun, Sir Jim was in town for a series of meetings to discuss the way forward for the club, albeit certain decisions can’t be made until his partial takeover has been fully ratified.

The Old Trafford faithful will surely be waiting patiently to understand exactly how the Ratcliffe revolution will change the dynamic at the club over the next few months.

Picture courtesy of Zenpix