Premier League club could be punished after facing Financial Fair Play charge

Nottingham Forest are in trouble as they are facing a Financial Fair Play charge this month after heavy spending in the transfer market.

The Premier League have introduced a new system which deals with charging clubs who have broken the financial rules, imposing point deduction punishments where necessary.

Everton have already been punished this season. The Toffees were given a 10-point deduction for not complying with the Premier League’s financial rules.

The Times have reported that Nottingham Forest could be the next club facing charges for their irresponsible spending in the transfer market.

Forest got promoted to the Premier League in 2022 and they have spent a lot of money since then. They run the risk of breaching profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The new fast track system from the Premier League has made sure that the clubs submit their accounts for 2022/23 by December 31 and any breaches are announced by January 14.

If clubs are found guilty, they will then have two weeks to address the accusations, following which an independent panel would have a hearing by April 8.

Premier League clubs and their legal departments are supposed to conclude their appeals before the end of the season.

According to PSR, teams are allowed to lose up to £105 million in a rolling three-year period, or £35 million each season.

Forest signed eight players in the final two days of the previous transfer window. In the summer transfer window before that, they signed 22 players.

The Times also reports that when contacted, Forest declined to comment.