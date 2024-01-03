Premier League team of the week: Liverpool, Chelsea & City stars feature in BBC XI

The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City players featuring, while there’s also a lot of Nottingham Forest representation after their impressive recent wins over Manchester United and Newcastle.

Four Forest players made it in in total, with BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks selecting Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White, Matt Turner and Jeison Murillo in his line up.

Forest have certainly improved since hiring Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager, as we hadn’t previously seen too many of their players making the team of the week, but they’re now in there with more established names like Mohamed Salah, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer…

Salah was in particularly scintillating form for Liverpool as they beat Newcastle United 4-2 to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League table, while Man City beat Sheffield United with Foden catching the eye, as Cole Palmer continues to do for Chelsea.

Michael Olise is another exciting talent in this latest BBC team, and his fine form for Crystal Palace is now seeing him being linked with Manchester United by the Evening Standard.