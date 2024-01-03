Sancho loan could pave the way for Man United to secure World Cup winner with 279 career goals

It would appear that Jadon Sancho’s loan back to Borussia Dortmund, if it can be agreed, won’t just be good news for the player but will open up a potential opportunity in the January window for Man United to secure an experienced World Cup winner.

The Sancho saga has rumbled on for months, and the sooner that it’s sorted out one way or the other, the better for all concerned.

For INEOS, they’ll want to be kept abreast of any new and potential deals in the pipeline, but until Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover is fully ratified, the new owners will need to work with and alongside the Glazer’s and others within the club structure that have a say on transfers.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, a player with 279 career goals per transfermarkt, is on United’s radar.

The German World Cup winner has only recently signed a new contract with the Bavarians, but with no prospect of getting into the side on a regular basis at present, Muller could jump at the chance of a half-season loan.

His colleague, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, as well as Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy are also names under consideration at this point.

Financial Fair Play will dictate the direction that the club can go in, and whomever is landed in January needs to hit the ground running because United’s attacking stats this season – 22 goals in 20 Premier League games – is poor.

Only the English top-flight’s bottom two – Sheffield United and Burnley – have scored less.