Shocking video shows Dunfermline fans beating up disabled fan and stamping on him while he’s on the floor

A shocking video has emerged online that appears to show a group Dunfermline fans viciously attacking someone with disabilities, kicking him and stamping on him while he’s on the floor.

See the footage below, though be warned that it contains violence which some may find distressing to watch…

Horrible fucking Dunfermline attacking someone with disabilities and stomping on him while on the floor. Horrible scum bags hope karma gets use back soon pic.twitter.com/z7O9b8mcID — Ben_Hibs7 (@ben_hibs7) January 2, 2024

One can only hope the thugs involved can be identified and brought to justice, while it also thankfully seems like the fan who was attacked didn’t sustain particularly serious injuries.