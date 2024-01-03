Shocking video shows Dunfermline fans beating up disabled fan and stamping on him while he’s on the floor

Posted by

A shocking video has emerged online that appears to show a group Dunfermline fans viciously attacking someone with disabilities, kicking him and stamping on him while he’s on the floor.

See the footage below, though be warned that it contains violence which some may find distressing to watch…

More Stories / Latest News
Pedri names “cyborg” Premier League star has dream signing for Barcelona
Aston Villa have £9m bid accepted for first January signing
Official: Chelsea confirm midfielder has returned to the club

One can only hope the thugs involved can be identified and brought to justice, while it also thankfully seems like the fan who was attacked didn’t sustain particularly serious injuries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.