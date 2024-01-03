Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first major Man United decision will win fans over immediately

It seems that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s partial takeover of Man United can’t come soon enough, with everything expected to be fully ratified within the next six weeks or so.

Club decisions can certainly be made in the meantime, but certain aspects of club business will have to wait a little longer before they can be executed.

With Sir Jim almost seen as a saviour of sorts, any decisions he makes are likely to be heavily scrutinised by a fan base that have just about had enough of the Glazer family riding roughshod over the club’s proud heritage.

To that end, a decision that Sir Jim has already taken is likely to garner a positive response from the Old Trafford faithful.

According to Football Insider, Ratcliffe has stopped the payment of dividends for the next three years, meaning that the Glazer’s will be unable to syphon off any more money from United into their personal bank accounts during that time.

Decisions over playing staff, the manager and funding for the first team will be equally as important to a set of supporters who arguably want to see the proof of the pudding before rushing headlong into a judgment on the new regime.

With the dividend issue, however, Sir Jim will have certainly got off on the right foot.