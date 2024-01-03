Transfer news: Why Sancho is joining Dortmund over Juventus, Man Utd striker option, Real Madrid CB hunt

This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive articles via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Jadon Sancho gives green light to Borussia Dortmund return – but what happened to Juventus interest?

Let’s start by discussing Jadon Sancho, who is close to leaving Manchester United. This is something already decided some months ago after his relationship with the club was broken, with Erik ten Hag and the whole coaching staff.

After initial interest from Juventus, talks are now ongoing between Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United for Sancho. He could return to his former club on loan – they can’t make it permanent. Dortmund have to find a way to make a loan deal work, and so the clubs are discussing the details of the deal, such as loan fee and salary coverage. These are being discussed right now – talks are taking place about these two points, and Dortmund can only cover a part of his salary and not 100% from what I’m told.

An important point is that Sancho has already given the green light to Dortmund. He’s said yes to the Bundesliga giants as he thinks returning there could be the best move for him for the next six months, for him to finally be in an environment where he can give his best. Sancho has already said yes to the move after positive conversations with different people at Dortmund – he wants to return, and so the clubs are now discussing the loan deal.

As previously reported, Juventus were interested in Sancho as well, but in the end they were not open to paying that kind of money for a player who’s leaving the club in five months. Let’s see if they look for alternatives in that position.

Sancho’s loan back to Dortmund could happen soon because conversations are ongoing and Dortmund want Sancho as soon as possible – they want to be fast and sign him now, not at the end of the month. They also want to sign a new left-back as soon as possible. And keep an eye on the future of Dortmund striker Donyell Malen, because I’m told he could leave this January, and it could be part of the domino effect of the Sancho deal.

Why Sergio Reguilon is leaving Manchester United – and one other possible deal to watch

With the left-back position, Dortmund are interested in Sergio Reguilon and Ian Maatsen. These are the players on their list, and of course we now know that Reguilon has left Manchester United to return to Tottenham. United informed the player and Tottenham that they activated the break clause in his loan deal. United feel they are covered in that position, while Reguilon wants to play more.

With Reguilon, I’m told to keep an eye on English clubs, but he could also move to another country. We mentioned Dortmund, but Maatsen is also a target there, so it’s a work in progress for Reguilon, who has left Man United but who won’t be staying at Tottenham.

In the end I think this was a very simple decision – Man United believe they are well covered in that position now that Luke Shaw is back and Tyrell Malacia could also return soon, and Reguilon wanted to play more, so it looked normal to both parties to say thanks and move on. There are options in Bundesliga and Premier League for Reguilon but it’s a very open situation and will take some time to be fully resolved.

One final point on United – Bayern Munich striker Eric Choupo-Moting is one of many names being discussed internally. It’s nothing concrete, nothing advanced yet. Still, Bayern have Harry Kane and Mathys Tel as options up front, so obviously there’s not so much space for Choupo-Moting and Man United have been informed of his situation. At the moment it’s not a negotiation, from what I’m told, but it may become one to watch. There has also been some contact with Timo Werner’s agent, but no negotiation with RB Leipzig. In general, a loan signing up front looks like a possibility for United this January.

Real Madrid decide to delay centre-back signing until the summer

Carlo Ancelotti said in his press conference yesterday that Real Madrid will NOT sign a new centre-back this January after internal conversations. Ancelotti, Florentino Perez and the directors all discussed the situation, but at the moment it’s a ‘no’ – they will keep scouting important centre-backs, but for the summer.

For now, Real Madrid do not believe there is the right opportunity on the market, and so they want to wait until the summer to make an important signing at centre-back, for a talented young centre-back. The idea to work on the centre-back market is there, but for January they do not believe there is the right option.

In terms of names, this will become clearer later, but for now Real Madrid have decided not to pursue a centre-back signing for this January. They have injuries in that position, of course, but Ancelotti mentioned other names who can fill in there for the time being, and so this one will have to wait until the summer.

In other news…

Mohamed Elneny – I reported some days ago that Trabzonspor, Galatasaray, Besiktas and Saudi clubs are interested in Elneny. There is no clarity on the formula yet because it’s still very early stages, just informal calls and interest. There’s nothing concrete so far, but it’s a possibility for Elneny to leave Arsenal this January.

Kalvin Phillips – I’m not aware of talks between Man City and PSG for Kalvin Phillips as of now, despite rumours. Newcastle are not out of the race at all, they are still there interested in Phillips, and it’s the same for Juventus, but it all depends on loan conditions because it’s not a cheap one. In any case, Phillips will leave City.

David Odogu – Chelsea have been linked with 2006-born David Odogu by some reports, but I’m not aware of any talks or contacts. He’s a very good player, a good talent for the future. I think he’s very talented – he needs game time to improve and develop, but his potential is very good.