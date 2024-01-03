West Ham ace set for medical on Wednesday as he seals exit

West Ham have already started their transfer business in the January window, unlike in the summer where it took until right up until the week of the opening fixtures of the 2023/24 campaign before the east Londoners strengthened.

Perhaps with one eye on ensuring that doesn’t happen again, L’Equipe (h/t Sport Witness) are reporting that Thilo Kehrer is set for his medical with Monaco on Wednesday which will all but seal his exit from the Premier League club.

Though it’s likely that the Hammers won’t be buying just for the sake of it either, there are players – such as Kehrer – that need to be got off the books in order that there is some headroom with regards to Financial Fair Play, which will help enable the club to go after their targets.

Kehrer never really hit the heights for the London Stadium outfit and was a peripheral figure for much of the time he spent at the club.

Just 19 minutes of Premier League action this season (WhoScored) is evidence of that.

At 27 years of age, the German still has a lot of football left to play, and he’ll surely be keen to show West Ham that they’re wrong to cash in on him when he is, theoretically, in his footballing prime.

With virtually the whole of January still to go, there’s likely to be more departures before the door slams shut on another window at the end of the month.

