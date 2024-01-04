28-year-old set for Newcastle United return after latest developments

Newcastle are set to welcome Isaac Hayden back to the Tyneside club as the Magpies plan to terminate his loan spell at Standard Liege.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that the defensive midfielder will return to Newcastle during the current transfer window before joining a Championship side for the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hayden joined Standard Liege last summer and has appeared 11 times for the Belgian club so far this season. The 28-year-old came close to joining Luton Town during the summer window before a move to the Hatters collapsed, with a switch to Sheffield Wednesday also falling apart a few days later.

It remains to be seen where Hayden will go this month and if the Owls are still interested. The player has no future at Newcastle as the midfielder hasn’t kicked a ball in a black and white shirt for more than two years, with his last appearance for the Premier League club coming in a 4-0 defeat to Man City back in December 2021.

