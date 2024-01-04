£30m-rated Man United target with 170 club appearances set to pitch up at West Ham

David Moyes should feel rightly proud with how his West Ham team are performing this season.

The Hammers sit in sixth place in the Premier League at present having recently beaten both Arsenal and Tottenham on their own grounds and, but for a few mishaps earlier in the campaign, they’d arguably be higher up than they are now.

The east Londoners are also into the Europa League’s Round of 16 which begins again in a few weeks time.

If the club are able to do some diligent transfer business during the January transfer window, there’s every reason to think that they can go on and make 2023/24 their best season yet under the Scot.

According to Trivela, the Hammers could be about to land Fluminense’s highly-rated attacking midfielder, Andre, from under the noses of Man United.

Liverpool, who were previously credited with an interest, appeared to have cooled on any deal, leaving the way clear for West Ham to battle it out.

With Joao Palhinha also seemingly staying at Fulham, that rules the Cottagers out of a race they were also apparently in at one point.

Andre already has 170 club appearances to his name (transfermarkt) despite his relatively young age and if Moyes is able to secure him for the £30m that transfer expert Graeme Bailey – speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast – believes is his market value, they could be bagging themselves a bargain.