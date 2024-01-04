Alan Hutton fears Leeds best player is destined to join Newcastle

Alan Hutton has claimed Leeds United player Crysencio Summerville could leave to join Newcastle United in the January transfer window.

Leeds United star has caught the eyes of the Premier League club after making 18 goal contributions this season.

Newcastle United, who are trying to turn around their season following a disappointing month of performances and results in December, are aiming to make some key additions during the January transfer window this month.

The Magpies have been knocked out of the Champions League and the Carabao Cup already this season. League defeats against Tottenham, Everton, Luton and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks have taken them from sixth position in the league to ninth.

With injuries to Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy, Howe is looking to add wide players in the transfer window and Football Transfers has reported that it’s the Leeds man that Newcastle are looking at.

HULL, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Crysencio Summerville of Leeds United looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Leeds United at MKM Stadium on September 20, 2023 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Aston Villa, Rangers and Sunderland defender Alan Hutton told Football Insider during an interview:

“I’m starting to hear whispers about Crysencio Summerville – could he be on the move?”

Newcastle United would have another right-sided winger to rival Miguel Almiron, who has been struggling lately, if they make a bid for Crysencio Summerville.

The Premier League club is also looking for a striker in the transfer market, as well as a midfielder to cover for the banned Sandro Tonali, a goalkeeper to replace the injured Nick Pope and a defender to help them with their injury crisis.

Eddie Howe is expected to be active in the window this month and most of the deals he will be looking to make will either be cheap deals or loan signings.

