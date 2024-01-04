Anton Ferdinand admits despite not liking Tottenham Hotspur, he has been amazed by Ange Postecoglou this season.

Tottenham have impressed with their offensive football so far this season and find themselves only one point away from top four in the standings, despite suffering with multiple key injuries.

Despite losing a player like Harry Kane in summer, the North London club are playing one of the most exciting football in the Premier League.

Speaking for The Take On podcast, Ferdinand said:

“I don’t even like Spurs, let’s put it out there, I don’t like Spurs. However, what Ange has done with this team after losing one of their best ever players, the impact that he had on that team can’t go unrecognised.”