Anton Ferdinand thinks West Ham could sign striker with more goals than appearances this season

West Ham United have been told by Anton Ferdinand to pull off a “massive coup” during the January transfer window.

The cult favorite from Hammers has suggested Serhou Guirassy would be a fantastic addition to David Moyes’ squad.

Ferdinand, speaking on FIVE, said:

“On a serious note, listen, there’s some big teams in for this guy.

“If we was to get him, it would a massive massive coup.”

In December, TalkSPORT revealed that the Hammers were prepared to compete with Manchester United and other teams to sign Guirassy.

Clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle United are also vying for his signature so signing him will not be an easy task.

The striker has been in fine form this season for Stuttgart, having scored 17 goals for his team.

Gianluca Scamacca was not replaced by the Hammers this summer and this season, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio have played as their forward, with the latter facing fitness issues.

The majority of the burden for scoring goals is being carried by Bowen. He has performed consistently well this season but he would be less burdened if there was another striker at the club.

The main reason why Guirassy is being eyed by so many clubs this month is because he has a release clause of just £15million in his contract. Clubs are spending money carefully this month with the fear of being punished by the Premier League for breaking the Financial Fair Play rules.

Most of the Premier League clubs are eyeing cheap deals or loan signings and in that amount, Guirassy is the best option available in the market currently.