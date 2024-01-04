Arsenal break with tradition to wear all white at home for first time ever

In a break from tradition, Arsenal will wear a completely white kit at home for the first time in their illustrious 138-year history.

The official Arsenal website note that the change is because the club are again taking part in the ‘No More Red’ campaign which is designed to halt knife crime.

In the previous two seasons, there have been changes made when the Gunners have played away from the Emirates Stadium, but on this occasion, Mikel Arteta’s side will stroll out in north London looking more like neighbours, Tottenham Hotspur.

The eyes of the world will be on them as Arsenal have chosen the FA Cup 3rd Round clash against Liverpool to showcase the design.

As the match will also be televised in the prime Sunday slot with no other games on at the same time, it’s clear that the Gunners are hoping that the message gets through loud and clear.

To maintain the exclusivity of the shirt Arsenal have also announced that it will never be sold, but that a bespoke community t-shirt will be available instead.

Profits from the sales of the t-shirts will be split with the charities that are also part of the initiative.