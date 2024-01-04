Despite Aston Villa reaching agreement with Hellas Verona for the forward, Cyril Ngonge is apparently not keen on moving to the Premier League this January.

According to Tutto Hellas Verona report, the 23-year-old doesn’t want to leave Serie A in the middle of the season to join Birmingham outfit.

Aston Villa thought they had the deal done for winger but looks like the player will stay in Italy until at least the end of the season.

Unai Emery will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements as he is keen to improve the team to battle giants like Liverpool and Man City for Premier League title.

Villa find themselves 2nd in the standings after a stellar 2023 where they only trailed Man City for points won during the whole year.