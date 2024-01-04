Exclusive: Chelsea to assess youngster for first-team role after new loan, with many clubs interested – expert

Chelsea will not decide on Andrey Santos’ role in the first-team until next season, with the Brazilian youngster likely to go out on loan again after returning from Nottingham Forest.

Santos featured in Mauricio Pochettino’s first-team in pre-season before going out on loan to Forest, but he barely played for the club and has now returned to Stamford Bridge ahead of a new move.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, Fabrizio Romano provided some insight into the situation with Santos and Chelsea, with the 19-year-old not yet looking close to a first-team role, with his suitability for the senior side likely to be decided for next season.

“Another important story at Chelsea is Andrey Santos returning from his difficult loan spell at Nottingham Forest,” Romano said.

“The plan remains for him to go out on loan again for the next six months. There is interest from many clubs but loan spots situation is not easy so Chelsea will take some time before understanding how to proceed with that domino.

“As for when Santos could be involved in Chelsea’s first-team, their plans for next season plans are not decided now so Chelsea will see in May/June how’s the situation and then assess Andrey’s situation for next year.”

Santos would surely benefit from more playing time, with the young South American yet to get a real chance to show what he can do at the highest level.

Chelsea will have high hopes for Santos, but it’s surely crucial for him to play regularly at this important stage of his career.