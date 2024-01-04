Exclusive: Arsenal readying themselves for Toney bid but difficult negotiations ahead

Ivan Toney’s situation is becoming increasingly clear.

As we know, Arsenal have had the striker in their sights for some time now and appreciate him a lot, but – at least in January – they have no intention of making great economic sacrifices.

That’s especially true if Eddie Nketiah doesn’t leave the Gunners in the current window.

Several clubs have a genuine interest in Nketiah though there has been no concrete approach for him.

Therefore, to date, he is unlikely to leave unless a really big offer arrives for his services.

Returning to Toney, the situation will change in the summer, when Arsenal intend to increase the pressure to sign him.

From Brentford’s point of view, they know that the hit-man is really keen to join the Gunners and will not stand in his way.

However, they won’t take less than market value at that point either.

Arsenal value the player around £50m with the Bees setting a price tag above £80m.

The negotiation, therefore, will certainly be long and for this reason there will be a lot of work to do in the coming months, until the summer.

Lastly, despite the rumours, at this stage Man Utd and Chelsea – always in contact with Victor Osimhen’s entourage to discuss his possible transfer in the summer – are NOT planning to sign Ivan Toney.