Exclusive: French football expert “can’t see” Chelsea and Man United target leaving in January

The future of Jean-Clair Todibo at Nice has been discussed a lot in recent months but French football expert, Jonathan Johnson, “can’t see” the defender leaving the Ligue 1 side in January.

Tottenham were interested in the French star but having realised how difficult it would be to sign the 24-year-old, the North London club moved on to Genoa’s Radu Dragusin.

Man United were linked to Todibo last summer and are still interested in the centre-back, while Chelsea also have the Nice star down on their list of targets.

However, according to Jonathan Johnson, who spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column, the French football expert believes Todibo will not leave Nice in January.

Speaking about Todibo, Johnson says Todibo will be prepared to stay at Nice until the summer seeing as they are doing so well in Ligue 1. By then, Man United and Chelsea may be joined by other suitors, which will give the defender more options to choose from.

“Jean-Clair Todibo was a top target for Tottenham in January but that now looks to have collapsed. I understand the interest in him after his fine form at Nice, with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea also linked with the player, but I can’t see Nice selling him this January,” Johnson said.

“Nice are doing well in Ligue 1 at the moment, so this was always going to make it a tricky deal for any clubs to get done this January. Todibo and Nice are probably both prepared to stay together for the next few months and then come to a decision in the summer.

“Wherever Todibo goes next, he’ll want to play in continental competition, and, depending on where Nice finish, it could be that it will make sense for him to stay there a little longer. But the clubs that are interested, I don’t think their interest is going to go away overnight, and if anything more clubs could join the race in the months ahead.”