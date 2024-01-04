INEOS ultimatum means ten Hag’s future is in the balance at Man United

If Erik ten Hag thought he was under pressure already at Man United, that’ll be nothing compared to what he’ll be feeling if results don’t improve.

The first-team manager has overseen what can only be described as an appalling season so far, though it appears that he will be given the rest of the 2023/24 campaign to turn things around.

INEOS’ partial takeover of the club is expected to be fully ratified in the next 6-8 weeks, and then Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s revolution at Old Trafford can finally begin in earnest.

There is clearly much work to be done both on and off the pitch, with the future of the Dutchman seemingly always under scrutiny.

According to Fichajes, ten Hag has been given a simple enough ultimatum too. Improve results or you’re out.

Without being able to call upon his strongest XI for the majority of the current campaign, the manager has had the perfect get out of jail free card, but as all of his big names start to return to full fitness he can no longer use their absence as an excuse why United aren’t picking up points.

If Erik ten Hag really is as good a coach as he would have everyone believe, now is the time to go out and prove it.