Liverpool legend linked with shock return to Premier League just months after latest move

Former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has reportedly been offered to a number of Premier League clubs as Al-Ahli look to offload the forward just months after signing the Brazil star.

The 32-year-old brought an end to a magical spell at Anfield at the end of last season in order to move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli but things have not gone to plan for the forward in the Middle East.

The Liverpool legend got off to a great start as he was made captain of his new club and scored a hat-trick on the opening day but Firmino has yet to score since.

In addition to this, the Brazilian has not started a Saudi Pro League game since 27 October and it is now being reported that the 32-year-old is unhappy with his situation and is open to leaving.

TalkSPORT are reporting that Fulham are among several Premier League sides who have been offered Firmino, with Sheffield United another linked to the 32-year-old.

However, according to Football Insider, Firmino is unlikely to return to the Premier League this month and any potential move will have to wait until the summer.

Firmino would be a great signing for either of the English clubs and his experience in the Premier League would help them achieve their goals for the season.

The 32-year-old made 256 appearances in the English top flight for Liverpool, scoring 82 goals and assisting a further 50 while winning the competition in 2020.