Long term Liverpool target to join Champions League side in surprise move

Piotr Zielinski, a longtime target of Liverpool, is reportedly on his way to Inter Milan, according Italian media.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Zielinski for a long time. It feels like every transfer window the Reds are paired up with the Serie A midfielder.

Zielinski’s time is coming to an end at Napoli with the midfielder’s contract expiring at the end of the season. As a free-agent, he could have been a great signing for Liverpool even though he is about to turn 30.

According to Corriere dello Sport, a free transfer to Italian league leaders Inter has been agreed. The Napoli man rejected a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer.

The source reveals that the club and the player have reached an agreement in principle to complete the transfer, with only some formalities remaining.

The player wants a new challenge in his career after his contract talks with Napoli ended without any fruitful result.

Although West Ham, Juventus, RB Leipzig, and other English teams were said to be interested in signing him, the current Serie A leaders finally prevailed.

Zielinski has frequently been linked to Liverpool since he is a vital member of Napoli’s midfield and one of the finest players in Serie A for a number of years.

In the 2022 Champions League match against Klopp’s Reds, the midfielder scored two goals.

Another player Inter could be signing soon is Porto star Mehdi Tahremi, who has only scored three league goals for Porto in 15 games this season but scored 22 goals last season in 33 games.