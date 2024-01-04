Man City identify world class midfielder as Kalvin Phillips replacement

With Kalvin Phillips expected to leave Manchester City soon, the Premier League champions are looking at Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

According to The Athletic, Pep Guardiola is determined to fill the gap left in the midfield with the expected departure of Phillips soon.

The English midfielder is likely to leave the club on loan this month but a permanent move in the summer is looking certain.

The 20-year old midfielder has been phenomenal for Leverkusen this season helping his team rise to the top of the Bundesliga table as they aim to end Bayern Munich’s dominance.

After scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists this season, Wirtz has caught the eye of some of the biggest clubs around Europe.

The German midfielder’s contract at the Bundesliga club expires in 2027 and he is in no rush to leave the club. His development under manager Xabi Alonso has taken his game to another level.

A move to Man City in the January transfer window is highly unlikley and Guardiola may have to wait until the summer to make a permanent move for the German creator.

Phillips’ move away from Man City is only a matter of time with several clubs vying for his signature. The former Leeds midfielder could head to St James’ Park to play under Eddie Howe.

City are expected to demand a £5m loan fee for Phillips as clubs like Fulham and Crystal Palace are waiting to pounce should his probable move to Newcastle fails to materialise.