Man City on red alert as Saudi Pro League zero in on main target

As Man City attempt to do the almost impossible and retain their Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles this season, the club will have one eye on developments in the Saudi Pro League.

With the World Cup due in Saudi in six years time, it’s a foregone conclusion that the Saudi Public Investment Fund are going to go all out to ensure that their product will rival any other across the world.

At present, only those players that are after a big pay cheque or are perhaps coming to the end of their careers have been persuaded to make the jump.

Despite the evident riches available, some clubs appear to be struggling to get even a few thousand supporters through the turnstiles.

Indeed, in many respects, the project looks like a Chinese Super League MK II at this point.

Clearly that needs to change, and as Rudy Galetti has posted on X (formerly Twitter), the powers that be are ready to target Man City stalwart, Kevin De Bruyne, in the summer.

The Belgian is apparently open to the approach, understanding that his current side have got on just fine without him, and that his injuries make him a liability moving forward.

It isn’t clear what any deal would look like at this stage, but as one of the most creative players in European football, De Bruyne’s capture would be a stunning coup.

