Man United make contact with La Liga midfielder over January move

According to a source from Spain, Manchester United have been in touch with Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra directly after their scouting staff gave positive feedback about him.

Matteo Moretto (Relevo) has revealed that Man United scouts continuously watched Guerra attending multiple La Liga games this season and they were impressed with the performances of the 20-year old.

The Peoples Person reported last week about United’s interest in the Spanish midfield player, with Valencia looking to negotiate a deal for around €40 million.

Although Guerra’s contract has a €100 million release clause, it is unlikely that the La Liga club will hold out for that amount.

Guerra is seen as someone who is going to be the perfect Erik ten Hag midfielder. He is press-resistant, incredible passer of the ball and makes contribution at both ends of the pitch.

According to Moretto, Paul Mitchell—who is said to be the next “Head of Recruitment” at Old Trafford for the new INEOS team—is convinced with Guerra.

The Spanish reporter has revealed that Man United made direct contact with the midfielder and the player is aware of the interest from the Premier League club.

Financial Fair Play restrictions have resulted in a change in Man United’s transfer plans. The Red Devils are expected to have a quiet January.

The players expected to arrive at Old Trafford this winter will probably just be a few loan signings.

A move in the summer transfer window seems more likely for the young midfielder who has impressed the recruitment team at Old Trafford.