Newcastle could be handed £100m lifeline by FFP

Newcastle United could be set to land a major transfer windfall this month should former player Ivan Toney leave Brentford during the transfer window.

The striker spent three years at Newcastle but never made the cut at St James’ Park before making the move to Peterborough in 2018.

Should the England star leave Brentford this month the League One club will be due 30% of any fee the Bees receive for the 27-year-old, according to Sky Sports, with Newcastle then due 30% of that. That effectively means nearly a tenth of his transfer fee will end up in the Magpies’ bank account.

Chelsea and Arsenal are the two clubs battling it out for Toney’s signature as the striker is soon to return from an eight-month ban for betting offences.

Should Toney make a move this winter, it won’t be cheap for the buying club with £100m being tipped as the transfer fee. However, that will be good news for Newcastle as it will help them relieve some of the restrictions placed on them by FFP.