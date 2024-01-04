Newcastle could be the next Premier League club to have a Spanish coach

For all of the good that Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle United, he’s yet to win any silverware for the Magpies.

When all is said and done, that is what he’ll be judged by – the amount of trophies in the cabinet.

It’s true that Newcastle have been playing some great stuff this season, and anyone who was at St. James’ Park for the mauling of Paris Saint-Germain will be speaking about that Champions League night for generations to come.

However, whilst the memories do fade, trophies do not.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that it appears that the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) are seriously considering installing Girona coach, Michel, in Howe’s position according to MARCA.

The Catalan outfit continued their incredible form this season by winning 4-3 against Atletico Madrid, the winner coming in injury time.

Four goals against Atleti… four against Barcelona and still level on points with Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish top-flight.

It’s no wonder that Newcastle are considering bringing Michel in to do battle against countrymen Pep Guardiola, Mikel Arteta, Andoni Iraola and Unai Emery.

How close the club are to actually appointing him as manager isn’t clear at this stage, but Howe will surely understand that if he doesn’t deliver soon, PIF will have no option but to move him on.