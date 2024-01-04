Tottenham defender Eric Dier is being eyed by West Ham United and the English defender could leave for London rivals in a free transfer.

Dier has been at Tottenham since 2014 and now his time at the club could soon be coming to an end.

Under new Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou, Dier has barely played all season with the English star only making four Premier League appearances and playing only 198 minutes of football.

David Moyes is eager to strengthen his central defensive options at the London Stadium in the January transfer window.

Kurt Zouma continues to struggle with fitness issues while Nayef Aguerd is set to miss four to five weeks of action after going away on international duty to play the AFCON with Morocco.

David Ornstein has been discussing Dier’s present Spurs dilemma on Rio Ferdinand’s FIVE Insider show.

The journalist feels Tottenham could be willing to let him leave this month on a free transfer even though he has six months left on his current deal at the North London club.

He said: “Hugo Lloris has already gone to LAFC. That doesn’t bring in a transfer fee but it moves his salary off the wage bill which is crucial in this financial fair play era. They would very gladly do the same with Eric Dier who is out of contract next summer and is not part of the plans.”

The England international, who has 49 caps, has always been a fantastic player, but for the last 12 months or so, his form has declined massively.

The only positive thing in this transfer as far as West Ham are concerned is that they will not be paying any transfer fee for the signing.