Photo: Tottenham’s James Maddison silences boo boys at Ally Pally with epic sign

After apparently striking up an unusual friendship with Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler, Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison was spotted in the crowd at Alexandra Palace for the world darts final.

The attacking midfielder, who is close to a return to action for the Lilywhites, was soon the subject of chanting from the masses, but he had an epic riposte.

After having to listen to a few choruses of ‘Tottenham get battered everywhere they go,’ he silenced the majority when cameras caught him holding up a ‘North London is WHITE!’ sign.

According to The Sun, event security would later come and remove the sign.