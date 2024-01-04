Photo: Tottenham’s James Maddison silences boo boys at Ally Pally with epic sign

Posted by

After apparently striking up an unusual friendship with Luke ‘The Nuke’ Littler, Tottenham Hotspur’s James Maddison was spotted in the crowd at Alexandra Palace for the world darts final.

The attacking midfielder, who is close to a return to action for the Lilywhites, was soon the subject of chanting from the masses, but he had an epic riposte.

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Neville has named the best striker he has played with at Man United
Man United make important decision over 27-cap international ace
Man City identify world class midfielder as Kalvin Phillips replacement

After having to listen to a few choruses of ‘Tottenham get battered everywhere they go,’ he silenced the majority when cameras caught him holding up a ‘North London is WHITE!’ sign.

According to The Sun, event security would later come and remove the sign.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.