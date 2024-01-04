Premier League club ready to push for six-goal Arsenal star in January if given signal

Crystal Palace are prepared to push hard for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah if the North London club become open to letting the 24-year-old leave during the current transfer window. 

That is according to David Ornstein, who reports that the Eagles have a strong interest in the Gunners forward but Arsenal are not open to letting him leave.

Ben Jacobs has also reported Palace’s interest in Nketiah this week but the journalist stated that the North London club would only let the Englishman leave if they found a replacement.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is one of the names that have been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates but his hefty price tag in January may prevent a move from happening.

Nketiah is currently the understudy to Gabriel Jesus at Arsenal and has played 26 times for the North London club this season.

The 24-year-old has chipped in with six goals and four assists across all competitions but is likely to want more minutes as his career progresses.

Crystal Palace have been long-term admirers of Nketiah and the Eagles would be a good place for the Englishman to further his career as regular minutes could see him turn into a great goalscorer.

