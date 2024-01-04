Sporting director of European giants says Arsenal target is “not for sale” in January

It is no secret that Arsenal are in the transfer market for a striker and Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic has been one named linked to the Emirates Stadium.

The Serbian star has been a long-term target for the Gunners and heading into the January transfer window, the North London club were reportedly interested in the Juventus star once again.

The sporting director of the Italian giants, Cristiano Giuntoli, was recently asked about a bid from Arsenal for Vlahovic and he replied by saying via Fabrizio Romano: “A bid from Arsenal for Dusan Vlahović? We don’t know anything about that story, there’s nothing.

“Vlahović is not for sale.”

??? Juventus director Giuntoli: “Bid from Arsenal for Dusan Vlahovi?? We don’t know anything about that story, there’s nothing”. “Vlahovi? is NOT for sale”. pic.twitter.com/cvE7bJEpMV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2024

Vlahovic’s future has been put into question as Juventus may have to sell players due to their current financial situation.

The 23-year-old has not set the World alight since moving to the Turin club, scoring just 29 goals across 79 appearances. However, there is still a lot of potential in the player and Mikel Arteta must see something as the Serbia star is still on the Spaniard’s list of targets.