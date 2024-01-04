Three players Liverpool could sign in January

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have admitted of their desire to sign new players this month.

The Liverpool manager is facing some injury issues in his squad while their star player Mo Salah will be unavailable for almost a month because of international duty at AFCON.

The Premier League giants sit at the top of the league and they want to make additions to their squad in order to win the league and the Europa League title.

Liverpool have been linked with a number of players this month; from Kylian Mbappe to Joshua Kimmich, from Jarrod Bowen to Leroy Sane, but all of them are unlikely in the January transfer window.

Klopp’s aim is to add depth to his squad this month and address issues in the Liverpool defense.

The Reds are expected to be active in the transfer market and these are the players they could go for.

Antonee Robinson

Klopp’s biggest dilemma right now is about the left-back position at the club. Both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are injured and Liverpool are without a specialist left-back in their squad.

The German manager has used Joe Gomez in that position and the centre-back has done well whenever he has been deployed there but Liverpool have been linked with a move for Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

The United States international is interested in a move to Premier League leaders, according to 90min. His impressive current form has caught the eye of Klopp who is looking to sign the former Everton star.

Manu Kone

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone is someone who Liverpool have admired for a long time. Liverpool were interested in signing Kone in the summer but a move for Ryan Gravenberch changed their plans.

Klopp could move again for the French midfielder who is attracting interest from clubs like Tottenham and Juventus.

Liverpool manager’s failure to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia in the summer and not managing to sign a player of their quality in that position shows the Merseyside club is still short in that department.

Kone is a versatile midfielder who will add ball carrying ability, defensive strength, tackles and more steel to the Liverpool midfield.

Piero Hincapie

Bayer Leverkusen’s Ecuadorian defender could be the perfect fit for Liverpool.

With Klopp missing Robertson and Tsimikas and Joel Matip missing rest of the season, Hincapie is someone who can play both at centre-back and left-back. Signing him would be a no-brainer as Liverpool would be killing two birds with one stone.

The German club is reluctant to sell the player right now as they want to keep a hold of the squad that is leading the Bundesliga standings. However, a bid in the region of €50m (£43m) would give something to Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso to think about.