Video: Darts sensation and Man United fan Luke Littler wants £100m goal machine at Old Trafford

Luke Littler took the sports World by storm over the past few weeks as the 16-year-old put together a historical run to the final of the PDC World Darts Championship.

Sports fans have been getting to know the youngster and one fact that has emerged is that the Darts star is a Man United fan.

It has been a very difficult season for the Manchester club but Littler has backed Ten Hag to turn things around.

With the Red Devils in need of a striker, the 26-year-old has named the man he wants to see in a red shirt.

When asked who he would sign for Man United if given a choice, Littler said on Sky Sports: “We’ve just bought Rasmus Hojlund for loads of money but I’d get Osimhen from Napoli. One of the big ones.”

The Nigerian star could move in the summer and Napoli will be asking for over £100m to part ways with the goal machine.