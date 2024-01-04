West Ham considering signing £17m striker in January to add firepower to attack

West Ham United are looking to add goals and attacking threat to their team and Salernitana striker Boulaye Dia is someone they are seriously considering signing.

The Hammers failed to replace Gianluca Scamacca after his move away from the club in the summer and Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio have been playing in that role this season.

After injury to Antonio, Bowen has been given the responsibility to lead the attack and shoulder the burden of scoring goals.

Italian outlet Cronache di Salerno have reported that the Premier League club is interested in signing Dia.

They have stated interest from others clubs as well in his services. Several other Premier League clubs as well as a Bundesliga side and two Serie A clubs are interested in signing him.

Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt are currently leading the race to sign the 27-year-old striker.

Premier League clubs Everton and Wolves are eyeing a move for him along with West Ham.

Italian giants AC Milan and Fiorentina are also involved in the race to sign him but Salernitana’s £17million valuation is proving to be too much for them.

Salernitana did not sanction Dia’s summer transfer to the Premier League, despite Wolves’ desire to sign him.

West Ham need to add attacking threat to their team to support the in-form trio of Muhammed Kudus, Lucas Pacqueta and Jarrod Bowen.

Dia participated in all three group matches for his country at the 2022 World Cup and also scored against the hosts Qatar.

David Moyes feels signing an attacker can continue the great season West Ham are having and take their brilliant form to the second half of the season.