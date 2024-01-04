West Ham ready to offer their striker in swap deal for Wolves ace

West Ham are in the market for another centre-back this month and a report states that the Hammers will look to bring Wolves’ Max Kilman to London. 

According to talkSPORT, the 26-year-old is a player David Moyes likes and a deal could be done by including some players.

Wolves have been showing serious interest in Danny Ings and they tried to sign Aaron Cresswell during the summer window but the £2m transfer fell through at the last minute.

Both players are not very important for West Ham and therefore, could be used to bring down the Wolves star’s price tag.

Kilman has been at Molineux since 2018 and has developed into a solid Premier League centre-back. The 26-year-old would be a good option for Moyes to have but only time will tell if a deal can be struck.

