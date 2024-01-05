Manchester United are keen on signing the Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

However, a report from Football Transfers claims that the French under-21 international is keen on a move to Arsenal instead.

The 22-year-old has a £60 million release in his contract and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Arsenal and Manchester United could both use a quality attacker like him.

The report states that Mikel Arteta is a fan of the Crystal Palace winger and Arsenal could make a move for him in January if they can raise some funds through sales. Olise will add creativity, technical ability, and flair to the Arsenal attack if he joins the club.

The Gunners are currently fighting for the league title and a quality signing could transform them in the final third and help them go all the way in the title race.

As far as Manchester United are concerned, it is no surprise that they are looking at quality wingers. Players like Jadon Sancho and Antony have not been able to live up to the expectations since moving to Old Trafford and Sancho is expected to leave the club in the next few days.

Manchester United need more quality and cutting edge in the final third and the 22-year-old Premier League winger could make an immediate impact. It remains to be seen whether they can convince the player to move to Old Trafford instead of Arsenal.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to pay the reported release clause in the player’s contract and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.