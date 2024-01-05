Another injury blow for Spurs: Ange confirms player is set to be out for a ‘couple of months’

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed young striker Alejo Veliz has suffered a significant injury against Bournemouth.

The 20-year-old picked up the injury during the 3-1 win over the Cherries last weekend and despite trying to continue playing through pain, he could not for long and was forced off.

Evening Standard’s journalist Dan Kilpatrick later revealed that the young striker was seen leaving the stadium with on crutches, with a brace on his right leg.

The injury did not look good, and it was reported that the player could be out for six weeks.

Ange Postecoglou has not confirmed that it was a ‘significant’ injury. He revealed that the player underwent scans after the game and while he won’t need a surgery, he has suffered damage on his ligament. It is expected to keep him sidelined for a ‘couple of months’.

Speaking ahead of the game against Burnley, the manager said (via Football London):

“From last week unfortunately Alejo [Veliz] suffered a fairly significant injury. He had scans after the game and it’ll probably keep him out for a couple of months. He won’t need surgery but he’s suffered ligament damage. Disappointed for him because he’s worked hard to get an opportunity in the last couple of weeks and has been growing into it so really disappointed for him. In terms of last week, no one else is an issue on the injury front.”

This will come as a blow for Ange who would have hoped for his availability during the absence of Heung-min Son who will miss 4 weeks of action due to his participation in the Asian Cup with South Korea.