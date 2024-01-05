Arsenal are looking to bring in a quality defensive midfielder this month and they have now approached Everton regarding Amadou Onana.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Arsenal have been impressed with his performances and they want to sign him this month. The 22-year-old joined Everton in the summer of 2022 for a fee of around £33 million and he has established himself as one of the finest young defensive midfielders in the league.

Arsenal are looking at him as a long-term replacement for Thomas Partey. Onana could prove to be a quality acquisition and he could form a solid partnership alongside Declan Rice at the heart of Arsenal’s midfield.

The Gunners are yet to submit an official proposal to sign the player and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with a bid in the coming days. Everton will not want to sell a key player midway through the season, and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal can convince them with a lucrative proposal.

The Toffees are 17th in the league table and they will want to preserve their status as a Premier League club next season. Selling a key player in January could prove to be a disastrous decision.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old midfielder could be tempted to join a big club like Arsenal, and he would be able to showcase his qualities in the Champions League with a move to the north London club. The report from TeamTalk claims that the midfielder is likely to cost between £70-£90 million.