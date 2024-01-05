Arsenal star urged to leave the club and join Manchester United in January

Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has said that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should leave the club and join Manchester United this month.

The former Chelsea goalkeeper has also expressed his opinion on whether Erik ten Hag will attempt to recruit Ramsdale from Arsenal.

Schwarzer believes that a move to Man United will benefit both the club and the player.

Ramsdale has spent most of the season on the bench for Arsenal after the Gunners signed David Raya from Brentford in the summer.

The England international has played second fiddle to the Spanish goalkeeper who Mikel Arteta believes is a better distributor of the ball than Ramsdale.

Schwarzer feels that the Arsenal goalkeeper is a better player than Andre Onana.

Schwarzer told Optus Sport:

“But if he didn’t go to Chelsea, where else is there for Ramsdale? There’s Manchester United, which I think would also be an excellent destination for him.

“He’s far better than Andre Onana in my opinion but probably not in Erik ten Hag’s opinion, as he will most likely stick with his summer signing given how much he’s backed him through his early struggles at Old Trafford so far.

“Manchester United could definitely do with Ramsdale but I think their priorities lie elsewhere.”

Andre Onana has so far struggled at Man United after constantly making mistakes in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

The Cameroon international goalkeeper has received criticism from fans and ex-players for his performances this season.

The former Ajax goalkeeper is now set to miss the next four to five weeks of action for United to represent his country in the AFCON.