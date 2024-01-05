Blow for Liverpool ahead of Arsenal clash as star player gets ruled out with injury

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that star midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai will miss the FA Cup clash against Arsenal with an injury.

The Hungarian midfielder picked up an injury during their 4-2 win against Newcastle last week.

Speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s game, the Liverpool manager confirmed Szoboszlai’s hamstring injury, ruling him out for the match on Sunday.

Klopp further mentioned his unavailability for the League Cup semi-final against Fulham on Wednesday.

He said (via BBC Sport):

“I can confirm it’s not a potential injury – it is an injury. Muscle, hamstring. But now we have to see.”

“Dom is very positive, doesn’t have a lot of pain, but we have to wait a little bit.”

“So, no chance obviously for Sunday, not for Wednesday, and then we will see. After that, hopefully he might be back but we don’t know.”

Szoboszlai joins a growing list of sidelined players at Liverpool, which includes Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, and Kostas Tsimikas.

His absence will come a big blow for Liverpool as they will already be without Wataru Endo in the midfield, who is expected to miss several weeks due to his involvement in the Asian Cup with Japan.

Adding to the team’s woes, Liverpool will also be without Mohamed Salah, who has left to join Egypt for the upcoming AFCON, starting next week.