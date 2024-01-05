Chelsea ace has made a remarkable contract decision as Tottenham stand by

Being a transfer window, it means that Chelsea are likely to be busy at some point bearing in mind the need to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

Todd Boehly has certainly played the game so to speak over the past few windows, but there needs to be an acknowledgment from the American that things need to settle down in order for Mauricio Pochettino to be given the chance to do his best work.

As of this moment, injuries and a revolving door at the time of his appointment have hindered the Argentinian’s abilities to drive the team forwards.

The potential loss of current captain, Conor Gallagher, is just another example of the type of issue that the management of the team are having to deal with.

Gallagher has arguably been the Blues best player in 2023/24, but being their most marketable asset at this point has brought its own set of problems as far as Pochettino and the backroom staff will be concerned.

From the player’s own perspective, he doesn’t want to go anywhere.

Mirror Sport even say that he wants to sign a new contract rather than be packed off elsewhere in order that the money men at Stamford Bridge can tick the appropriate boxes.

Tottenham are credited with an interest in Gallagher, and it remains to be seen how things play out over the next few weeks.

